Northam asks Virginians to complete 2020 Census online amid coronavirus concerns

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. Filling out this year’s census form won’t get you a check from the federal government as claims circulating on social media suggest. The posts state that if you respond to the census, you will receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government that’s intended to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is considering mailing checks directly to households, but hasn’t approved funding for the stimulus funding package yet. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is asking Virginians to complete the 2020 Census online.

“Though many Virginians are focused on COVID-19, it is still crucial that everyone takes time to complete the 2020 Census, which can be done quickly and easily online,” Northam wrote in a news release. “County every person in the Commonwealth will ensure that we receive our portion of the more than $675 billion in federal funding that will be allocated to states for important programs, from Medicaid to school breakfasts.”

The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations in response to coronavirus. Virginians can complete the census online, via the phone, or through the mail.

About 18.6 million households have already responded to the 2020 Census as of March 27.

Northam announced a Virtual Statewide Week of Action from March 27 until April 2. Northam’s administration will promote the census on April 1.

