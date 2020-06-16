Northam asks state share of FEMA COVID-19 assistance be waived

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday asking him to waive Virginia’s responsibility to pay 25 percent of COVID-19 costs.

Northam’s letter asks Trump to waive the 25-percent state share of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program funding so that the federal government pays 100 percent.

Northam also requested that the FEMA share of 100 percent be retroactive to funding back to Jan. 20.

Northam said the coronavirus pandemic has had a “significant impact” on the state’s budget, and waiving the state’s obligation to pay 25 percent of COVID-19 costs would help the “road to recovery.”

“In response to this pandemic, I have taken all necessary actions to reduce the loss of life, prevent

the spread of the virus, and protect the citizens and visitors of the Commonwealth,” Northam wrote.

The state has already incurred about $1.04 billion in unbudgeted emergency protective measure costs because it’s had to respond to the pandemic.

The response to the pandemic is expected to exceed $1.2 billion by early June, according to Northam’s letter.

“Not only do these extra expenses and revenue losses hinder our ability to meet the demands of

COVID-19 response operations, they also threaten our ability to provide core government

services. I have instituted a freeze on hiring and spending, and we anticipate more difficult

budget choices during the upcoming budget year,” Northam said.

Northam is asking the waiver apply to all future FEMA programs that require a cost share from Virginia in 2020.

