Northam allocates $22M for private college’s COVID-19 response

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Northam. Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a statement Tuesday, May 21 that the findings of the investigation will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22. Northam’s profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that he has allocated $22 million in federal funding to support Virginia’s private institutions of higher education.

The funding, made possible by the CARES Act, will support COVID-19 responses at the state’s private non-profit colleges and universities.

“Like public colleges and universities, Virginia’s private institutions are facing tremendous financial challenges as a result of COVID-19,” Northam said. “My administration is proud to support these institutions as they continue to provide a world-class education while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and communities.”

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) will distribute the money to institutions based on COVID-19 expenses sustained between July 1 and Nov. 1 of this year.

The funds will support pandemic-related expenditures, including personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff, and faculty.

Latest Posts: