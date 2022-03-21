NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan is running for the Virginia State Senate.

She’s running as a Democrat for the new 21st District seat in Norfolk, which doesn’t have an incumbent. The district leans heavily in favor of Democrats, with 71% voting for Terry McAuliffe in last year’s governor’s race.

“I’m running because I want to see Norfolk and Virginia do more than change—I want to see our

communities transform to meet the needs of all of our residents,” she said. “That requires

the hard work of making Virginia safer, healthier, and more accessible. While we’ve made good

progress as a Commonwealth, there’s still an urgent need to invest more in education, tackle

the climate crisis, address gun violence, increase affordable housing, expand access to

high-speed internet, and so much more. As a mother, policymaker, and community advocate, I

have done this hard work and look forward to continuing fighting for resources for Norfolk in the

General Assembly.”

McClellan, who’s served on Norfolk’s council since 2016, ran in the Democratic primary to be Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2021.

In a release announcing her run, the Hampton Roads native and University of Virginia graduate touted her years of experience working at the local and state levels to help bring a 110-mile regional broadband ring to the area, secure millions in funding for flood mitigation programs and more.

“I bring years of experience as a local, regional and statewide leader, having served in

leadership positions on Hampton Roads Transit, Norfolk Planning Commission, Norfolk Mayor’s

Commission on Social Equity & Economic Opportunity, Norfolk Mayor’s Commission on Climate

Change, Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, Virginia Joint Subcommittee on Coastal

Flooding and the Virginia Small Business Advisory Board. I’m more than ready to bring my

experience to Richmond and help transform Norfolk and our entire Commonwealth.”

Democrat Mike Pudhorodsky is also listed in the Democratic field. The general election for the seat is in November 2023.