Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan exploring run for Virginia lieutenant governor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan says she’s exploring a run for Virginia lieutenant governor in 2021.

McClellan, who was elected to city council in May 2016, would run against Virginia Delegate Hala Ayala in the Democratic primary. Ayala announced her run last week. Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, the Washington Post reported. Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has floated the idea of running on the Republican side.

Justin Fairfax, who has said he’s exploring a run for governor in 2021, has held the position since being elected in 2018.

The Hampton Roads native and University of Virginia graduate made the announcement with the launch of her political action committee Access for Virginia, which “will support candidates whose agendas include smart strategies to expand opportunity across the Commonwealth.”

“I’m excited to launch Access for Virginia, a PAC rooted in the belief that every Virginian deserves equal opportunity for a safe, equitable, and prosperous future, McClellan wrote. “I know that together we can build a Virginia with innovation, connection, equal justice, hope, and clean energy for all our communities. That is why I have decided to explore a run for the office of Lieutenant Governor. Over the next several months, I’m looking forward to talking with Virginians across the Commonwealth to learn about your dreams for the future and discuss ways to unlock opportunity and provide access for all.”

In a video promoting the PAC, McClellan first uses images of Confederate monuments, including one recently taken down in Norfolk, and white supremacists as a contrast to her vision of the future of the commonwealth.

“It wasn’t our Virginia if you weren’t born rich, if you weren’t white, if you were’t straight. They showed us with their words. They said it with their statues. They made it clear that only some voices were welcome here,” McClellan said about Virginia’s past.

McClellan then talks about her background, including being the child of a single parent who attended public school, and her vision for Virginia going forward. You can watch the ad below.

To read more about McClellan, click here.