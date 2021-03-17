Newly declassified report focuses on threat of domestic violent extremism across the country

An inner perimeter anti-scaling fence is around the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A newly declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence sheds new light on the threat domestic violent extremism poses in the U.S.

In the report, officials noted that newer sociopolitical developments including narratives of fraud regarding the recent election, the violent breach of the US capitol, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will “almost certainly” spur domestic violent extremists (DVEs) to engage in violence in 2021.

Sen. Mark Warner noted that the report underscores what he say he and other have warned for years.

“Domestic violent extremist groups represent a grave security threat and that social media platforms have served as a core organizing infrastructure for white supremacists, violent extremist groups and militia movements – facilitating online radicalization and helping them recruit, organize, and in some cases, even coordinate across continents,” said Warner in a release Wednesday afternoon.

“What happened on January 6 highlights the need to tackle the growing threat posed by domestic violent extremism in this country, and the Senate Intelligence Committee will continue to examine these issues closely.”

Sen. Warner has repeatedly pressured major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take steps to ban dangerous and violent extremist movements from their platforms.

Read the full report HERE.