New website launches to help voters understand ‘facts and fallacies’ ahead of November election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The November election is just weeks away and Virginia election leaders want you to be informed before you cast your ballot.

The Virginia Department of Elections has launched a new online tool that can help you navigate the process called the ‘Vote With Confidence‘ website.

It aims to educate voters about everything you need to know for casting your ballot and addresses some of the concerns that voters have about the election process.

Both first-time and experienced voters will be able to learn about voting facts and misinformation on the website.

The Virginia Department of Elections created different topics about the upcoming election; such as when and where you can cast your vote this November.

There is a spot on the site to catch up on election terminology, participate in an interactive quiz, and access key information on how you can get involved in the voting process.

Christopher Piper, the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, said there are 133 certified registrars and 15,000 volunteers who work year-round to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

“They know how rigorous and meticulous our election process is. Now, this website exists so the public can share that same confidence in casting their vote and in our election outcomes,” he said.

As of October 2021, the Department of Elections reports over 5 million voters in Virginia.

Some voters have concerns about cybersecurity, voter fraud and the many ways to vote — and there’s a mythbusters section with fact-checks to address them.