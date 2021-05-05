New survey shows Virginia voters largely support Democratic policy proposals

A woman walks out of a booth after voting in the Virginia Democratic primary at the Hillsboro Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Virginia on March 3, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Voters in Virginia show they largely support Democratic policy prospoals, according to a new survey released by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.

The Waston Center for Civic Leadership interviewed 1,003 registered voters in Virginia including 427 on landline and 576 on cell phone that were conducted from Feb. 28- March 17, 2021.

On a scale of 0-10 (liberal to conservation with a midpoint of 5), the Virginia voters’ average was 5.83, Republicans’ self-score was 8.11, Democrats’ 3.57, and independents’ 5.72.

The survey showed that voters support Democrats’ proposals on changed the current U.S policy on health care, with 76% supporting Medicare for all-that-want-it program.

73% of Virginia voters support providing a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants now in the U.S., with even stronger support for “Dreamers” at 94%. 65% of voters support a “Green New Deal” to address climate change by government investment in “green” jobs and infrastructure.

“These findings reveal a political danger zone between policy and ideology,” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “That will become a war zone as this year’s election for governor and House of Delegates tests whether the Democrats moved too far and too fast with a progressive legislative agenda since they won full control two years ago.”

61% of Virginia voters point to unfairness in the system favoring the wealthy, as well as 93% of Democrats and 72% of independents, while 70% of Republicans say the more important problem is over-regulation of the free market interfering with growth. Overall, 69% of Virginia voters favor imposing a higher tax rate on annual income over $1 million.

The survey reveals more policy gaps between self-identified Republicans and ideological conservatives than between Democrats and ideological liberals.