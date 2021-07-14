New legislation aiming to support direct care workers, family caregivers

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine introduced legislation to help direct care workforce and family caregivers.



Titled the “Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act,” it will authorize over $1 billion to support direct care workforce and family caregivers.



Members of the direct care workforce have been experiencing staffing shortages along with low wages and high turnover. Currently, 4.5 million workers – including nearly 2.3 million home care workers – make up the direct care workforce. It is expected to grow by more than a million jobs by 2028.



The bill will align with President Biden’s American Jobs Plan which calls for substantial investments to meet the growing demand for home and community-based services.

Better pay and benefits, strategies to recruit and retain professionals in the field, education and training enhancements, and better career advancement opportunities are some of the investments needed to meet the demands of this workforce shortage.

For the full bill text for the Supporting Our Direct Care Workforce and Family Caregivers Act, click here.