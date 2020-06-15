New lawsuit opposes plans to remove Lee statue in Richmond

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Six property owners in Virginia’s capital city of Richmond have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing a towering statue there to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority to order removal of the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in the ex-capital of the Confederacy.

Northam’s spokeswoman says the governor considers the statue a “divisive symbol.”

The governor recently ordered its removal, citing the pain gripping the country over the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.

Richmond’s Confederate monuments became rallying points for protesters in recent days.

The lawsuit was filed in state court but “raises purely federal claims,” therefore Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring removed the matter to federal court.

Those who filed the suit include Patrick McSweeney, former chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, on behalf of Helen Marie Taylor and five other anonymous people who say they are Monument Avenue residents, Herring’s office said.

Those property owners say they are worried they will lose some tax credits and property value if the Lee statue is removed.

