RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Jan. 1, 2024, a number of bills passed during the 2023 General Assembly session will become law.

While there were more than 600 bills signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this year — with most going into effect in July 2023 — there are a number of laws set to go into effect next week. Here are a handful of standouts.

Virginia signs on to interstate counseling organization

In the wake of a nationwide shortage of school counselors, Virginia will now allow eligible licensed counselors to practice in other states. The new law allows the Commonwealth to become a signatory to Counseling Compact, an organization that allows counselors to serve people across multiple states.

The bill was passed unanimously by the Virginia House of Delegates in January and approved by Governor Glenn Youngkin on March 27, 2023.

Changes to notification rules for health insurance companies

Also going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, health insurance carriers will be required to notify enrollees if a healthcare provider is removed from the carrier’s provider panel.

The “provider panel” refers to any healthcare providers that are contracted to provide services to enrollees under their health insurance plan.

Health insurance carriers are now required to establish procedures of notifying an enrollee of provider panel terminations “in six months prior to the notice.”

The new law will also require healthcare providers who are terminated from the provider panel to continue to provide care for enrollees for a period of at least 90 days from the termination. Exceptions will also be made for enrollees who are pregnant or have life-threatening conditions.

The bill was passed unanimously by both branches of the General Assembly before being approved by Youngkin on March 24, 2023.

Health insurance mandated for minors with hearing aids

The Code of Virginia will now also require health insurance companies to provide mandated hearing aid coverage for anyone 18 years old or younger.

If an otolaryngologist recommends hearing aids for a child, the new law will include coverage for one hearing aid per hearing-impaired ear up to a cost of $1,500, every two years.

The bill was passed unanimously by the State House and Senate and was approved by Youngkin on March 24, 2023.