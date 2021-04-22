Terry McAuliffe has large polling lead in Democratic field for governor, new CNU poll finds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly half of Virginia Democrats support Terry McAuliffe for governor, a new poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership found.

With 27% of Democratic voters still undecided, 47% of voters support Terry McAuliffe, while none of the other four candidates are seeing double-digit support: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax reached 8%, Senator Jennifer McClellan reached 6% , former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy reached 5% and Del. Lee Carter sits at 1%.

Attorney Mark Herring, seeking a third term, still leads Delegate Jay Jones as the party’s nomination for attorney general with 42%. Jones has about 18% of support. 34% of Democrat voters remain undecided, CNU’s poll found.

Delegate Sam Rasoul leads the race for the Democratic lieutenant governor nomination with 12%, with 64% of voters undecided. Delegate Elizabeth Guzman led the other six candidates with the support of 4% of Democratic voters, but withdrew from the race while the survey was in the field.

“This gubernatorial field is the most diverse in the history of the Commonwealth, and that has drawn a great deal of interest in the race” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo.

The results of the survey are based on interviews of 806 Virginia registered voters who are likely Democratic primary voters, which were conducted from April 11 to April 29. The margin of error for the whole survey is 3.9%

Read the full report from the Wason Center here.