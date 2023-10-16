PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY.com is your local election headquarters. Monday, Oct. 16 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 7 election. It is also the deadline to update your registration. In Virginia, you can register to vote at any time, but the Virginia Department of Elections says if your registration application is received after the Oct. 16 date, you will need to vote with a provisional ballot for the November 7 election. If you need to register on Election Day, you can also vote that day, with a provisional ballot.

You can find all of the information on how to register or update your registration, on the Citizen Portal section of the VDOE website. You can also check on your registration status.

Early voting is already underway for the November 7 election. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 246,608 people have already voted across Virginia, as of Oct. 15.

If you plan to vote in-person, check to make sure your polling place has not changed. Click here to find your voting location.

On Election Day, polls in Virginia are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. for in-person voting.