Menhaden management on Chesapeake Bay likely to shift to VMRC

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A bill currently in the legislature is expected to find common ground between environmental groups and Omega Protein Corp., the largest harvester of menhaden on the Chesapeake Bay.

Menhaden is the only species of fish or animal that is managed by the General Assembly, and it’s been that way since the mid-1800s. The legislation, expected to pass early next month, will put menhaden management in the hands of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

“We are really excited, now we finally have some progress with this fish,” said Christy Everett of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Everett says menhaden is one of the most important parts of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

“You might not know it from your dinner plate, but it’s a highly nutritious fish high in oil content. That’s what makes it so important as a forage fish for summer flounder, bluefish, birds, and marine mammals,” she said.

For years, environmentalists said Menhaden were being over-fished. Last year, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the agency that oversees the menhaden catch throughout the entire East Coast, agreed.

Omega has always maintained that the amount of menhaden remained healthy.

In season, Omega catches menhaden in the bay by the ton. Omega turns menhaden into fish oil, fish meal and other products.

In a statement, Omega says shifting menhaden management to the VMRC is in the best interest of the hundreds of Omega Protein employees in Reedville, as well as the many more Virginians throughout the state who depend on the industry for their livelihoods. Omega says it looks forward to working with the VMRC.

With both sides in favor, the bill is expected to pass in the coming weeks but the bay foundation is still urging voters to tell their state lawmakers to support it.

“This fish needs to be managed better, it needs to be managed by the experts by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission like all the other fish in Virginia,” Everett said.

Federal authorities stepped in to this controversy last year. The Department of Commerce gave Omega a deadline of June 17, 2020 to get into compliance on its catch, or it would have to stop fishing for menhaden.