WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan issued a statement after being sworn into the U.S Congress.

The following statement was made by Congresswoman McClellan:

“It is an honor to represent Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District as the first Black Congresswoman from the Commonwealth. I thank the voters of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District for placing their trust in me to serve in this, the people’s House.

I have spent 18 sessions serving the people of Central Virginia in the state legislature, passing more than 370 bills to improve lives and create opportunity across Virginia. I’m excited to take this experience to Congress to lift up the voices of the people of the Fourth District and fight on their behalf.

In this historic moment, I stand on the shoulders of so many who came before me. I stand on the shoulders of my predecessor, the late A. Donald McEachin, a friend, mentor, and colleague; John Mercer Langston, the first African American member of Congress from Virginia; and many more. I am ready to build on their legacy and work everyday to help people.

I would not be here without my late father, Dr. James F. McClellan, Jr. and my mother, Lois McClellan, who raised me on their stories of growing up in the Great Depression, coming of age during the World War II era, and having a family during the 1960’s and 70’s. They saw the best of government in the New Deal. They saw the worst of government in Jim Crow. It was their stories that inspired me to help make government work for the people, and I will bring that passion and determination to Washington.

Most importantly, thank you to my husband, David, and my children, Jackson and Samantha, for your love and support.

I am humbled and excited to get to work for the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.”