McClellan officially running for Virginia lieutenant governor, joins crowded field

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan is officially running for Virginia lieutenant governor in 2021.

She’s served 125,000 constituents on Norfolk’s council since May of 2016.

“The last four years have seeded a divide in our country and in our Commonwealth, McClellan said in a press release announcing her bid. “Every day more families in Virginia are hurting from the physical, emotional and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, we are on a new path to bring our country together and rebuild our economy in a way that works for everyone, not just a select few. That same hope for opportunity for all must be a top priority in Virginia,” said McClellan. “We need a Virginia that provides access to opportunity for everyone — no matter the color of your skin, your zip code, who you love or how you identify. This is why I am running to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.”

McClellan had announced back in July she was exploring a run, and now joins a crowded field on the Democratic side.

Six Democrats are now in the primary for the position currently held by Democrat Justin Fairfax.

Andria McClellan (Norfolk councilwoman)

Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (Prince William)

Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William)

Former Democratic Party chairman Paul Goldman

Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren

Sean Perryman, leader of the Fairfax NAACP chapter

GOP candidates:

Del. Glenn Davis (Virginia Beach)

Former Delegate Timothy Hugo (Fairfax)

Lance Allen, national security company executive from Fauquier County

Puneet Ahluwalia, a Northern Virginia business consultant

The race for governor includes Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and State Senator Jennifer McCllellan on the Democratic side (former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce a run too).

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox and State Senator Amanda Chase headline the GOP primary. The other two candidates are Army veteran Kurt Santini and Merle Rutledge Jr.

McClellan says she’s focusing on five key issues in her campaign.

access to affordable health care

access to a good paying job

access to quality education

access to high-speed internet

access to a clean & sustainable environment

“The fundamentals of opportunity and success are in some ways very different from my mom’s generation, but also strikingly similar,” concluded McClellan. “And just as my mom worked to give me more opportunities than she had and I have done the same for my boys, I want to work to give all Virginians a bright future.”

McClellan, who lives in Norfolk with her husband Mike and their three sons, is a Hampton Roads native and University of Virginia graduate. She’s also currently the Chair of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, in addition to several other posts.

In the release, she touted her efforts to expand high-speed internet access, fight flooding in Norfolk, help small businesses and promote transparency in government.

To read more about McClellan, you can visit her campaign website.