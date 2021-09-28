McAuliffe, Youngkin to square off in second and last Va. gubernatorial debate before Election Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin will face off again in a debate Tuesday night, their second and last debate ahead of Election Day.

This time the political showdown will happen at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria.

The hourlong debate starts tonight at 7 p.m. on WAVY and FOX 43. The moderator is NBC journalist and “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

Early voting for the election started earlier this month.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is vying for a second term as governor. He is up against Republican political newcomer and former businessman Glenn Youngkin. Right now, McAuliffe is leading in a recent Virginia Commonwealth University poll.

During their first debate, McAuliffe and Youngkin went back and forth on abortions and COVID vaccines.

McAuliffe wants COVID vaccine requirements, while Youngkin believes vaccines should be optional.

Princess Blanding, an activist and longtime educator, is also running for governor as an independent. Blanding will not be a part of the debate.

