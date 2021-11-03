McAuliffe concedes to Youngkin in Virginia governor race

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 02: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe departs after speaking during his election night event at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner on November 02, 2021 in McLean, Virginia. Virginians went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the gubernatorial race that pits McAuliffe against Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

News outlets called the election for Youngkin on Tuesday night, but McAuliffe was waiting for votes to be counted before officially conceding.

Folks, not everything is counted and we’re still waiting for a lot of votes to come in. And we want to ensure every Virginians’ voice is heard. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 3, 2021

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all. “

Youngkin was the headlining win in a big night for Republicans in the commonwealth, which hadn’t elected a Republican in a statewide election since 2009. The Associated Press had yet to officially call the lieutenant governor and attorney general races as of early Wednesday morning, but it appears Republicans Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares would win both races.

Republicans also appear to have won back the majority in the House of Delegates, though the AP had yet to officially call several close races, including some in Hampton Roads.