McAuliffe and Youngkin in virtual tie in Virginia governor’s race, VCU poll shows

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, prepares to address the crowd at an event in Richmond, Va., left, and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, gestures as he addresses the crowd during an election party in McLean, Va., right. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new statewide poll shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in a virtual tie in the Virginia governor’s race, but nearly a quarter of voters remain undecided or are unwilling to vote for either candidate.

The poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs found 40% of likely voters would pick McAuliffe and 37% would vote for Youngkin. Voters surveyed were not set on who they would choose, with 23% remaining undecided or not willing to vote for either McAuliffe or Youngkin.

The VCU survey, done through phone interviews with 823 adults from Aug. 4-15, had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points. Third-party candidate Princess Blanding was not included in the poll.

All three Democratic statewide candidates are leading their Republican opponents ahead of the Nov. 2 general election, according to the poll.

The only incumbent running in Virginia’s statewide elections, Attorney General Mark Herring, has the largest gap from his Republican rival. Herring, who is seeking a third term, has support from 40% of registered voters and 41% of likely voters. Thirty percent of voters said they would back Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach), who won the GOP nomination in May, in the attorney general’s race.

Among likely voters, 19% said they were unwilling to vote for either candidate for attorney general and 10% remain undecided.

When asked if the election for Virginia lieutenant governor would be held today, 39% of likely voters said they would vote for Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William) and 31% would support Winsome Sears. In this race, 12% of likely voters did not know who they would vote for and 17% said they would not vote for Ayala or Sears, according to the poll.