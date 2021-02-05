Marijuana legalization bill passed in Virginia House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
The vote was 55-42 across party lines for Del. Charniele L. Herring’s HB 2312. All Republicans voted against the measure except for two who abstained, James Edmunds (Southside) and Will Morefield (Southwest Virginia).
The Virginia Senate is now expected to take up the legislation later Friday, and there’s a good chance the Democratic-controlled chamber will also vote to legalize. Virginia would become the first state in the South to do so.
Sales of recreational cannabis would not begin until Jan. 1, 2024 under the proposal, which was recently amended. Gov. Ralph Northam had originally proposed a year earlier.
If similar legislation passes in the Senate (both versions were complex with some significant differences), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign it into law.
This comes after the House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty in Virginia. Northam is also expected to sign that bill.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.