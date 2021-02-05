Marijuana legalization bill passed in Virginia House of Delegates

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

The vote was 55-42 across party lines for Del. Charniele L. Herring’s HB 2312. All Republicans voted against the measure except for two who abstained, James Edmunds (Southside) and Will Morefield (Southwest Virginia).

The Virginia Senate is now expected to take up the legislation later Friday, and there’s a good chance the Democratic-controlled chamber will also vote to legalize. Virginia would become the first state in the South to do so.

Sales of recreational cannabis would not begin until Jan. 1, 2024 under the proposal, which was recently amended. Gov. Ralph Northam had originally proposed a year earlier.

Legislation to legalize marijuana just cleared the Virginia House on a 55-42 vote.



The Senate, where support is less certain, is scheduled to vote on the issue later today pic.twitter.com/yW3gcGcOyw — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) February 5, 2021

If similar legislation passes in the Senate (both versions were complex with some significant differences), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign it into law.

This comes after the House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty in Virginia. Northam is also expected to sign that bill.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.