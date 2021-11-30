Maker of skill games says they’ve seen an increase in illegal gaming since statewide ban

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A maker of skill games, which were recently outlawed in Virginia, is trying to expose a reported spike in illegal gaming since the ban took effect.

Vice president in charge of government affairs for Pace-O-Matic, Tom Marino, held a series of press conferences alongside other company officials across the commonwealth Tuesday.

10 On Your Side caught up with them in Portsmouth outside of Cherry Vapes off Airline Boulevard.

“The bottom line is they shut us down, told us to stop, we did. We abide by the law. But as I said earlier, the illegals are coming in droves, not paying taxes they are not paying all their taxes and the state isn’t getting the revenue they could get if they would have let us stay in operation,” said Marino.

Marino says their skill games used to be played in Cherry Vapes before the ban took place. Since then, he says they’ve gone inside to make sure all Pace-O-Matic machines were no longer used, only to find other illegal gambling devices were in their place.

10 On Your Side went in to Cherry Vapes to ask for comment for this story, but was directed to their attorney.

Marino says these illegal gaming platforms that pay $0 in state taxes have been filling the void of licensed skill games.

In 2020 Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law allowing skill games in Virginia. Northam came up with a proposal to tax and regulate the devices for one year, to help struggling businesses and establish a COVID-19 fund. But that law expired July 2021 — now skill games are banned.

“We’ve paid millions and millions of dollars in taxes. We’ve created jobs, thousands, and thousands of jobs, because a restaurant will say ‘My business picked up because of your skill machines, I have to hire another waitress,'” stated Marino.

Marino says they’ll continue to bring awareness until skill games are legal again. He says the company has a hearing coming up next Monday for a petition that was filed to get some injunctive relief.