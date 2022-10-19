VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In the hotly contested Second Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria is playing it safe-really safe- with a new endorsement from the National Security Leaders for America.

More than 200 high-ranking retired military officers and national security officials have endorsed the former Navy commander in her reelection bid for the second district.

“I think it speaks to my very strong record and voice on national defense issues,” said Luria. “This year, I was able to work in a bipartisan manner with the ranking Republican member Mike Rogers from Alabama to get $37 billion added to the defense budget.”

But in a recent debate, Luria’s republican opponent, state senator Jen Kiggans, who is a former Navy pilot, said the defense budget remains insufficient.

“Putting your name on a budget amendment that adds $37 billion to an already weakened defense budget is insufficient. It’s not enough,” said Kiggans.

Luria says she’s had enough of 2020 election deniers.

“That has trickled down to every level of government for every candidate at the federal, state, and local levels. I have an opponent now who still won’t say whether Joe Biden won the election in 2020,” said Luria.

10 On Your Side reached out to the Kiggans camp for comment. As of this writing, we have not received a response. Earlier Wednesday, she posted on Facebook saying “This Second Congressional seat is critical to flipping the U.S. House this year and getting our country back on the right track.”

University of Virginia Political Analyst Larry Sabato in his Crystal Ball report calls the second district race a toss-up.