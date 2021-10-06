Local Black elected leaders holding briefing to ‘set the record straight’ after group’s endorsement of Youngkin

File-Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas speaks during a debate on the Senate floor at the Capitol Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Lucas, 76, a Black woman and high-ranking Democratic power broker, stood near the 56-foot (17-meter) memorial in the city of Portsmouth. Police said she was with a group of people shaking up cans of spray paint. “(T)hey gonna do it, and you can’t stop them … they got a right, go ahead!” police claim Lucas said. Lucas’s alleged statements are in a probable cause summary police filed last week. Two felony charges say she and several others conspired to damage the 19th Century memorial during a protest. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and other local Democrats are holding a press conference Wednesday to “set the record straight” after Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin was endorsed by a local Black organization.

The coalition wants to emphasize its views are not the same as the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, which endorsed Youngkin, a Republican.

On its website, the Hampton Roads Black Caucus says it was established in 2012 with a No. 1 listed goal of supporting candidates that advocate for Black owned business growth. The group had a political action committee, but it’s been inactive since 2014. Their top donation came from former Republican Scott Rigell, records show.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which supports former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s reelection bid in 2021, will gather at the Virginia Beach Towne Center fountain at 11 a.m. to “outline why Glenn Youngkin is dangerously out of step with Virginians on COVID-19 and other policies,” said Maurice Hawkins, chair of the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats.

They’ll also outline why they think it’s important for Democrats to maintain control of the Virginia House of Delegates. All 100 House seats are on the ballot this year.

The group set to gather Wednesday includes:

Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats Leadership

Democratic Black Caucus of Virginia Chair EJ Scott

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Members In Hampton Roads

Senator L. Louise Lucas

Senator Mamie Locke

Senator Lionel Spruill

Delegate Alex Askew

Delegate Clint Jenkins

Delegate Marcia Price

Delegate Cliff Hayes

Meanwhile, a new poll from Nexstar and Emerson College released Wednesday shows McAuliffe and Younkin are neck and neck in polling ahead of Election Day. Polling is also tight between Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring and Republican challenger Jason Miyares, who is from Virginia Beach.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding will be at the event Wednesday. Look for more coverage coming up.