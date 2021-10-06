Local Black elected leaders holding briefing to ‘set the record straight’ after group’s endorsement of Youngkin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and other local Democrats are holding a press conference Wednesday to “set the record straight” after Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin was endorsed by a local Black organization.
The coalition wants to emphasize its views are not the same as the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, which endorsed Youngkin, a Republican.
On its website, the Hampton Roads Black Caucus says it was established in 2012 with a No. 1 listed goal of supporting candidates that advocate for Black owned business growth. The group had a political action committee, but it’s been inactive since 2014. Their top donation came from former Republican Scott Rigell, records show.
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which supports former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s reelection bid in 2021, will gather at the Virginia Beach Towne Center fountain at 11 a.m. to “outline why Glenn Youngkin is dangerously out of step with Virginians on COVID-19 and other policies,” said Maurice Hawkins, chair of the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats.
They’ll also outline why they think it’s important for Democrats to maintain control of the Virginia House of Delegates. All 100 House seats are on the ballot this year.
The group set to gather Wednesday includes:
- Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats Leadership
- Democratic Black Caucus of Virginia Chair EJ Scott
- Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Members In Hampton Roads
- Senator L. Louise Lucas
- Senator Mamie Locke
- Senator Lionel Spruill
- Delegate Alex Askew
- Delegate Clint Jenkins
- Delegate Marcia Price
- Delegate Cliff Hayes
Meanwhile, a new poll from Nexstar and Emerson College released Wednesday shows McAuliffe and Younkin are neck and neck in polling ahead of Election Day. Polling is also tight between Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring and Republican challenger Jason Miyares, who is from Virginia Beach.
WAVY’s Jon Dowding will be at the event Wednesday. Look for more coverage coming up.