DGS plans to close Capitol Square ahead of Lobby Day amid concerns of potential unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Groups expecting to hold events on Lobby Day were told that their applications were denied Tuesday, as Virginia’s Department of General Services plans to close Capitol Square “in the coming days” to prepare for any potential civil unrest in Richmond.

The decision from the department comes amid reports of federal authorities issuing a warning of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitals and a third state of emergency in the city.

“DGS informed those who had applied for events on Capitol Square for Monday, January 18, that those applications were denied. Efforts by our agency and our law enforcement partners to prepare for reported civil unrest in the coming days mean resources that would have been available to accommodate those events will be dedicated to other areas,” spokeswoman Dena Potter said in an email. “Additionally, we will close Capitol Square in the coming days as we take steps to secure the grounds. We work closely with our law enforcement partners on all matters concerning security in and around Capitol Square, and as stewards of these historic grounds we feel it’s important to be prepared.”

Potter also said that additional fencing will be placed in some areas and other security measures are being discussed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.