Live updates: Polls open in Virginia for Election Day 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Polls are now open in Virginia for Election Day 2021.

Virginians are voting for their next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats, as well as local races.

Polls are open until 7 p.m., and if you’re in line at that time you’ll still be able to vote. Make sure you have an acceptable form of ID (there are several). If you don’t have a form of ID you can sign an ID confirmation statement or vote via provisional ballot.

Before you head out to vote, check out WAVY’s elections page for all the information you need to know.

Need a ride to vote and you live in #Norfolk and #Hampton? 🗳@limebike is offering 2 FREE rides up to 30- minutes.



Here are the promo codes⬇️

NORFOLKRIDETOPOLLS2021

HAMPTONRIDETOPOLLS2021@WAVY_News — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) November 2, 2021

We’ll have live updates below through the day.

Live updates

6:30 a.m. — Polls are now open in North Carolina for municipal elections until 7:30 p.m. There are no statewide races in N.C. this year.

6 a.m. Polls are now open in Virginia until 7 p.m.