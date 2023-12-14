PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Vice Mayor of Portsmouth, Lisa Lucas-Burke, has announced her candidacy for mayor for the 2024 election cycle.

Since 2022, Lucas-Burke has been the Vice Mayor for the City of Portsmouth. From 2017 to 2020, she served as a Member of Portsmouth City Council.

“Portsmouth deserves a Mayor who is an effective communicator and consensus builder of City Council members, Community Leaders and Stakeholders,” Lucas-Burke states.

Lucas-Burke was born and raised in Portsmouth, graduating from Manor High School in 1981. She also graduated from Norfolk State University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics and Engineering in 1987 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology in 2016.

Since the year 2000, Lucas-Burke has served as the Executive Director and partner at the Lucas Lodge entities.

Lucas-Burke aims to see the City of Portsmouth grow, stating, “It is my sincere desire to see the city of my birth thrive and become a better place to live, work and recreate.”

Lisa Lucas-Burke is the daughter of State Senator and President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas.

Since Lucas-Burke’s announcement, the present incumbent Shannon Glover has stated that he plans to run for reelection.