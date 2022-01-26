Lawmakers say Youngkin backs ban on Dominion campaign cash

Virginia Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, center, listens to Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, left, and Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, right, during the House session at the Capitol Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Ware is sponsoring a bill that would to end campaign donations from regulated electric monopoly Dominion Energy. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bipartisan trio of Virginia lawmakers says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has conveyed the governor’s support for bills that would ban Dominion Energy and certain other public utilities from making campaign contributions.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they thought having the governor’s backing would give their bills a better shot at passage.

Similar efforts in previous years aimed at reining in the company’s outsize influence on energy policy have gone nowhere.

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said the company’s position is that “campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.”