RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) introduced a new bipartisan bill that will improve the mental health of Navy Sailors.

According to a press release, the Sailor Standard of Care Act would increase mental health resources and would require mental health screenings for sailors that are assigned to limited duty.

The bill will also address challenges that servicemembers and their families receive when trying to mental healthcare through TRICARE, implementing a quality-of-life tracker, and more.

“As a former Navy helicopter pilot and healthcare provider, it infuriates me that the number of sailors who die by suicide continues to rise,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Our community here in Hampton Roads has been particularly devastated by these tragedies. It’s clear for anyone to see – we have to better serve those serving our great country.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Rob Wittman (VA-01) are among those joining Kiggans in getting this bill passed.

