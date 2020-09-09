Kanye West files appeal to get his name back on Virginia ballot

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has filed an appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court to have his name put back on the ballot for the November election.

The artist and entrepreneur has also hired two new lawyers, Trevor Stanley and Mark Braden, for his appeal. According to a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Charlotte Gomer, both have “extensive ties to the Republican Party.”

READ: West’s appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court

Last week, a judge ordered the Virginia State Board of Elections to not print West’s name on the November presidential ballot.

A day prior, Attorney General Mark Herring had filed a lawsuit to block the rapper from being added to the ballot.

In Virginia, to qualify as an independent candidate for president, the candidate must file petitions with 5,000 signatures of registered voters — 200 from each congressional district — and the petitions must include 13 Elector Oaths.

The Richmond judge on Sept. 3 said that 11 of the 13 required Elector Oaths obtained by West’s campaign were “improper, fraudulent and/or misleading.”

10 On Your Side confirmed that the Virginia Beach Registrars Office had already sent ballots to the printer last week but stopped the process when the judge’s decision was handed down. They are now removing West’s name from the ballots.

A judge has also barred Kanye West from appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot in Arizona.

