NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Nov. 20, Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Bobby Scott are scheduled to host a roundtable in Norfolk to discuss lowering drug costs, and improving infrastructure to support Naval Station Norfolk.

The roundtable is set to take place at Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia in Norfolk. It will be used to discuss the importance of lowering prescription drug costs and meet with local leaders after federal funding was allotted to improve flooding on Hampton Boulevard, a main road to Naval Station Norfolk, a release states.

Kaine and Scott will meet with providers and seniors at Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia in Norfolk, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander and leaders from Naval Station Norfolk. Kaine recently announced nearly $2.4 million in federal funding for the project.