Judge to set guidelines for 83rd District race recount

Virginia Politics

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 83rd House of Delegates District race is the focus of a court hearing Tuesday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

A judge will set the guidelines for the recount Delegate Chris Stolle requested.

Stolle lost his bid for reelection to democrat Nancy Guy by only 27 votes, so Stolle filed a petition two weeks ago in Circuit Court for a recount.

A hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will be there. Look for his live coverage on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.

