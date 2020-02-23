Judge dismisses lawsuit by Charlottesville rally organizer

Virginia Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Mourners use umbrellas to block the view of a moment of silence Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the memorial for Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the leader of a white nationalist rally that ended in violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jason Kessler argued that police and city officials violated his free speech rights by effectuating a “heckler’s veto” on the 2017 rally.

Kessler claimed the defendants knew of plans by leftist “Antifa” activists to disrupt the rally, then used the ensuing chaos and violence as an excuse to shut it down.

The judge ruled Friday that the defendants did not violate Kessler’s constitutional rights.

