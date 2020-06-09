Jody Wagner to run for Virginia Beach mayor in November election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jody Wagner, President of Jody’s Popcorn, announced her candidacy for Mayor of Virginia Beach in the November 2020 election.

Wagner previously served as State Treasurer of Virginia with then-Governor (now Senator) Mark Warner from January 2002 to January 2006, and as Virginia Secretary of Finance in the Cabinet of then Governor (now Senator) Tim Kaine from January 2006 to August 2008.



From 1989 through 2002, she worked as a lawyer specializing in corporate, banking and securities law at Kaufman and Canoles.

“I’m entering this race because, during these difficult times, we need strong leadership to help rebuild the Virginia Beach economy,” said Jody Wagner. “As a small business owner, I know the pain our City’s businesses are experiencing. I want to unite and help the City of Virginia Beach move forward during these challenging economic times while simultaneously diversifying our businesses and industries.”



“Further, we must address issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion—Virginia Beach must work for everyone.”

Latest Posts