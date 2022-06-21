VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — State senator and Navy veteran Jen Kiggans won the Republican nomination Tuesday in Virginia’s coastal 2nd Congressional District.

Kiggans, a nurse practitioner, will go on to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in what’s expected to be a competitive general election contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Voters also were picking a Republican nominee Tuesday for Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Six candidates were in the race.

In the 2nd District, Kiggans defeated three opponents, including far-right Jarome Bell, who called himself the “MAGA candidate” and had called for executing anyone involved in what he claimed was widespread voter fraud.

For Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, Terry Namkung won over fellow candidate Ted Engquist Tuesday evening.

