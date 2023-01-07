WASHINGTON, DC (WAVY) – Both Jen Kiggans and Bobby Scott were sworn into Congress early Saturday morning.

Both representatives were sworn in after the Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) became the 55th Speaker of the House following a historic four-day stalemate.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who now represents Virginia’s Second District, released the following statement after being sworn in:

It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my fellow Virginians in Congress. Regardless of whether or not you voted for me, I can assure you that I will work to serve you every day as your Representative in our nation’s capital. My mission is to bring civility, competence, and common sense to this legislative body and provide all Virginians with the strong, independent leadership in Washington they deserve. Though the debate that played out this week was frustrating, it was worth the wait, and our hard-fought majority can now move forward, united, with purpose. I look forward to fighting for policies that will address the issues impacting the everyday lives of the 740,000 people who call the Second District home. From lowering the cost of living for hardworking families, to restoring law and order, to rebuilding American strength and delivering for our service members and veterans, I’m ready to get to work! Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02)

Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents Virginia’s Third District, also released a statement after being sworn into the 118th Congress: