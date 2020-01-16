House bill requires Va. schools to ‘take all steps’ to notify parents of elevated lead in drinking water

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Two members of the Virginia House of Delegates have proposed a bill that would require school divisions to “take all steps necessary to notify parents” if high lead levels are found in drinking water.

The introduction of House Bill 797 comes months after Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced it had found elevated levels of lead in potable water at 27 schools.

The elevated levels were announced in November. Virginia schools are required to test their drinking water — prioritizing schools built in or before 1986 — under a 2017 law.

HB 797 amends a section of the Code of Virginia to add: “Each local school board shall submit such testing plan and report the results of any such test to the Department of Health. Each local school board shall take all steps necessary to notify parents if testing results indicate lead contamination that exceeds the maximum contaminant level goals set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

The two patrons of the bills are Del. Alex Askew (D-District 85) and Del. Glenn Davis (R-District 84), both of whom represent districts that include parts of Virginia Beach.

Askew also introduced a second bill regarding lead in drinking water.

HB 799 would require licensed child day programs and certain other programs that serve preschool-age children to develop and implement a plan to test potable water from sources identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as high priority.

The bill also would require the centers to remediate the level of lead in potable water if lead levels are at or above 15 parts per billion.

Both bills have been sent to committees in the House: HB 797 is assigned to the Committee of Education, and HB 799 is in the Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.

