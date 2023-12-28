RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Seven Republicans filed to run in Virginia’s 2024 presidential primary, but only six will be on the GOP ballot on Super Tuesday.

The list includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (R) and pastor Ryan Binkley.

The candidates had to submit 5,000 signatures, with at least 200 coming from each of the state’s 11 congressional districts, to the Virginia Department of Elections by Dec. 14 to be on the ballot for the March 5, 2024 primary.

Even though candidates file petition signatures with the state, it doesn’t mean they make it on the ballot. After getting the petitions, the Virginia Republican and Democratic parties had until Dec. 19 to file forms certifying the candidates who met the requirements to be on the ballot.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson initially told 8News in Richmond that Binkley did not make the ballot, but that changed.

“His people swooped into the Virginia Department of Elections with voter petitions, which we didn’t know about when you and I spoke,” Anderson told 8News on Dec. 20 after the State Board of Elections set the ballot order. “So yes, Ryan Binkley is the surprise of the bunch.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who suspended his campaign in November, also submitted petition signatures to be on the GOP primary ballot but was not certified by the state party, Anderson told 8News.

President Joe Biden and two Democrats who launched longshot bids to challenge him, Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) and author Marianne Williamson, filed paperwork to run, the elections department said. All three will be on the ballot.

Virginia is one of more than a dozen states that will vote on March 5 for the 2024 presidential primaries. Referred to as Super Tuesday, it is seen as the biggest single day on the primary calendar because it’s when candidates can win the largest number of delegates for their party’s nomination.

Third-party candidates have until Aug. 23, 2024, to file paperwork with the state to be on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.