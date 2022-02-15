Here’s where bills stand at the General Assembly’s halftime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–A jam-packed agenda advanced in the General Assembly ahead of a critical deadline but, in a divided government, some of those successes are likely to be short-lived.

Tuesday was the midpoint of the 2022 session. It was the last day for lawmakers to pass bills out of their chamber before they cross over to the other side of the State Capitol for consideration.

Here’s where some closely-watched bills stand:

Tax reform

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s tax reform agenda passed out of the Republican-controlled House of Delegates on Tuesday but many components have already been rejected in the Senate, where Democrats still hold a majority.

Bills to cut the grocery tax got bipartisan support in both chambers but there are some key differences that will need to be resolved. As it stands, the House’s version would eliminate the entire tax, including the one percent local component, whereas the Senate’s proposal would only repeal the state portion.

A push to give one-time tax refunds to Virginians also won approval from both parties. The House proposal would give $300 to individuals and up to $600 for married persons filing a joint return for taxable year 2021. The Senate held off on setting an amount until later in the budget process.

Legislation that would provide a tax break for a portion of military benefits nearly got unanimous support in both chambers.

On the other hand, bills suspending a gas tax hike, requiring voter referendums for certain local property tax increases and doubling the standard deduction for state income tax have already been killed in the Senate. They’re expected to meet a similar fate when they come back over from the House.

Education bills

When it comes to education, there appears to be common ground on bills to notify parents about sexually explicit instructional materials and restore reporting requirements for some crimes committed in school. Both bills have passed out of the Senate with some bipartisan support.

The Senate has rejected bills that aimed to create new avenues to approve charter schools but a compromise to expand “innovation lab schools” is winning approval from both sides of the aisle. However, Democrats have warned they won’t entertain the version of the lab school bill that passed in the House of Delegates on Tuesday because it gives private businesses too much sway and doesn’t do enough to protect public school funding. Without a deal, that push may also come up short.

House Republicans will also face an uphill battle while trying to advance bills outlawing the teaching or training of “divisive concepts” in schools, as well as legislation setting stricter requirements for hiring school resource officers.

Governor Youngkin amended a bill on Tuesday allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates. Localities will be required to comply with the law beginning on March 1, 2022, as long as the House of Delegates adopts the amendment as expected before then.

Marijuana Sales

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that would allow recreational marijuana sales to start on Sept. 15, 2022 but only through certain medical cannabis providers and hemp processors. The market would later expand to other businesses, which could open in 2024, after a new state agency is set up. Only those 21 and older could legally purchase these products.

It comes after the General Assembly legalized limited adult possession and home cultivation in 2021.

House Republicans didn’t pass their own version of legislation enabling retail sales but they have pledged to make significant changes when the Senate bill crosses over. If lawmakers fail to reach a consensus, the effort could fail and delay sales indefinitely.

Another bill aims to crack down on the spread of Delta-8, a cannabis compound increasingly found in convenience stores, by modifying the definition of marijuana. It would also prohibit the production and sale of retail marijuana in the shape of a human, animal, vehicle or fruit to avoid appealing to kids.

Abortion

The most controversial abortion bill of the 2022 session died after House Republicans decided not to act on it. It would’ve banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy when some contend that a fetus can feel pain.

However, the House passed two other proposals on Tuesday. One would require written informed consent and a “full, reasonable, and comprehensible medical explanation of the nature, benefits, and risks and alternatives to the proposed procedures.”

Another bill would create felony penalties for healthcare providers who fail to take steps to preserve life in rare cases where a child is born alive during an attempted abortion.

Both bills will have a hard time clearing committee and making it to the Senate floor, where at least one pro-life Democrat may be open to supporting them.

Police reform

The House passed bills making the Marcus Alert system for mental health emergencies optional for localities and setting new requirements for civilian oversight bodies. Republicans also want to repeal a recent ban on no-knock warrants and a law prohibiting police from obtaining certain military equipment.

On the Senate side, lawmakers voted to broaden surveillance powers for Virginia police departments, empowering them to use facial recognition databases to identify anyone involved in a “specific criminal incident, or a specific citizen welfare situation.”