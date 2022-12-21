Five volunteers started counting ballots at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s headquarters in Richmond. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 26,000 ballots are being hand-counted to determine who will be the Democratic nominee in a special election to fill the late Rep. Donald McEachin’s seat in Congress.

Four candidates sought the nomination for the 4th Congressional District race: State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), State Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), Joseph Preston, an attorney and former Democratic state delegate, and Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate and entrepreneur who previously ran for the House of Delegates.

Some voters in the district waited in the cold for hours to vote at one of eight polling locations Tuesday, leading to nearly 26,500 ballots being cast.

On Saturday, Leon Benjamin won the Republican nomination for the Feb. 21 special election to find McEachin’s successor. Benjamin lost to McEachin in November by more than 70,000 votes. He lost to McEachin in 2020 by almost 100,000 votes.

How ballots will be counted

Five volunteers started counting ballots at the Democratic Party of Virginia’s headquarters in Richmond. Campaigns can have up to two representatives in the ballot counting area Wednesday, according to the party.

Alexsis Rodgers, Chairwoman of the Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee, a Democratic Party representative and five tellers will be the only other people in the ballot counting area. Electronic communication devices are not allowed in the area, the party says.

The ballots will be counted until the nominee is determined.

Rodgers said before the count that ballots will be counted by location, but provisional ballots won’t be counted Wednesday.

Boxes with ballots in them that were sealed overnight are opened, sorted by candidate and counted into stacks of 100, she said. The head teller then counts the stacks of 100, which are sorted by location and candidate, according to Rodgers.

“So, we’ll go location by location and then we’ll have a total,” she said before the count started. “We don’t know how long it will take, but we’re going to make sure that every vote is counted.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.