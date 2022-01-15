Hampton Roads takes center stage as Youngkin administration takes office

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Governor Glenn Youngkin was sworn into office on the steps of the Capitol building Saturday afternoon, marking the first time in over a decade that a Republican was sworn in as governor.

Youngkin, who grew up in Hampton Roads, included the community in big ways as part of his historic inauguration.

“Today we stand together on behalf of Virginians who’ve never lost faith, even when they suffered loss. Of Virginians who have not stopped dreaming of a better life, even in the midst of trials and tribulation,” he said in front of the historic state Capitol to thousands of enthusiastic spectators. “My fellow Virginians, the spirit of Virginia is alive and well. And together we will strengthen it.”

Youngkin’s inaugural speech was part of a weekend of pomp and circumstance as Virginia’s newly elected Republican leaders took office. In addition to Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears were sworn in during an outdoor ceremony.

“No matter who you voted for, I pledge to be your advocate, your voice, your governor,” said Youngkin, a former private equity executive and newcomer to politics.

The ceremony included a performance by Norfolk’s Governor’s School for the Arts who sang ‘America the Beautiful.’ Barrett Bourgeois, the son of U.S Navy Commander Brian Bourgeois who died in a Virginia Beach training accident, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

State Senator John Cosgrove (R), who represents parts of several Hampton Roads cities, helped sing the national anthem.

The Inauguration stand and bleachers have been set up on the South portico of the Virginia State Capitol for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin will be inaugurated Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Glenn Youngkin gestures after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is sworn into office as his wife Suzanne looks on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, left, speaks with Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center right, arrives with his wife, Pam Northam, prior to the inauguration ceremony for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A crowd listens to Glenn Youngkin speak after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pastor Calvin A. Duncan, of Faith and Family Church, gives the invocation during the inauguration ceremony for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A member of the Virginia Military Institute is seen prior to the inauguration ceremony for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A Native American dancer blesses the ground during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A Native American dancer blesses Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s during his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pastor Jonathan Avendano, of Iglesia Mana del Cielo in Sterling, Va., gives the benediction during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Suparna Dutta, of Fairfax, Va., recites a reading during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin looks on during an inauguration ceremony for her husband Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Glenn Youngkin reacts after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A production manual is held by a crew member during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Glenn Youngkin, right, kisses his wife, Suzanne Youngkin, after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the Virginia National Guard participate in a parade during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the Virginia Military Institute participate in a parade during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the Williamsburg Historic Reenactors participate in a parade during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, and his wife, Suzanne Youngkin, react after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the Latinos for Youngkin participate in a parade during Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Suzanne Youngkin, wife of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, looks on after her husband was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A Native American dancer performs during the gubernatorial inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin holds a basketball tossed to him by the members of Norfolk Academy basketball team during a parade after he was sworn in during the gubernatorial inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, walks with his wife, Suzzanne Youngkin, during the gubernatorial inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, left, stands with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from left, and his wife, Page Miyares, as they watch a Native American dancer perform during the gubernatorial inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Gary Pan, who is running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates representing Great Falls, Va., poses for a selfie near the stage as he parades with the Great Falls Boys Scouts during the an inauguration ceremony for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the Virginia National Guard participate in a parade after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn in during the gubernatorial inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the Virginia Military Institute participate in a parade after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn in during the gubernatorial inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Glenn Youngkin speaks after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his inaugural address at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, and her husband, Terence, walk up the inaugural platform at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and his wife, Page, walk up to the inaugural platform at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, addresses from Virginia Governors and their wives prior to being sworn in at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, poses with former Governors, from left, Bob McDonnell, Chuck Robb, Mark Warner, Ralph Northam, Youngkin, L. Douglas Wilder, George Allen, Jim Gilmore, and Tim Kaine during inaugural festivities at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, right, accepts a bog chewed key card from former Gov. Ralph Northam as Pam Northam, left, and Suzanne Youngkin look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, bottom center, and his wife, Suzanne, wave to the crowd as they arrive on the inaugural stand at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, second from left, addresses the media as he prepares to sign executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin prepares to sign executive orders in the governors conference room at the Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is sworn into office as his wife Suzanne looks on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin waves to the inaugural crowd after being sworn in at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A tribal dance is performed for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, right after they were sworn into office at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, third from right, and his wife, Suzanne, third from left, offer a prayer along with Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, his wife, Page, as well as Lt. gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, second from left and her husband, Terence, left, join in at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Miyares and Earle-Sears both made history — the former as the first Latino to serve in the position and Earle-Sears as the first woman of color to serve in a statewide office.

They both represented Hampton Roads in Richmond.

Miyares previously served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach and became the first Cuban American to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly when he won the vacant Virginia Beach House seat in 2015.

Sears, meanwhile, was the first Black Republican woman to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly, represented Norfolk in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004.

As part of the parade, the varsity basketball team from Norfolk Academy threw Youngkin a basketball as they walked by. Youngkin was a two-time team captain and won a state championship while a student there.

Watch the full ceremony in the player above.

Saturday’s ceremony included a traditional blessing of the ground by representatives of Virginia’s Indian tribes and a prayer led by Youngkin, who is deeply religious and who made his faith a key part of his campaign.