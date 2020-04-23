Hampton Roads group goes to Richmond to pray for state reopening, healing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — While some have taken to the streets to protest in an effort to get the commonwealth to reopen, others are using their faith.

A group from Hampton Roads went to the Capitol grounds Wednesday morning for a prayer walk.

“Obviously, we would like to see Virginia reopen, freedoms and liberties restored. We are seeking the Lord for that healing. We are also seeking the Lord for healing from the virus for those impacted directly physically,” said Suffolk resident Karen Hurd.

Hurd says the prayers started during a previous General Assembly session.

Then, they began praying on Lobby Day using Zoom. Soon, people started joining from all over the state.

When the virus and quarantine started ramping up, they took it a step further.

“I really felt compelled to do something and I knew it wouldn’t be political so I prayed and felt we should do a prayer walk,” said Hurd.

She says there’s a great deal of fear for what type of impacts the coronavirus will have and that their prayer was for all affected.



“We do feel as we all see business owners trying to hold their business afloat, trying to keep their employees on the payroll. We see people not getting necessary medical care because it is considered elective — that’s got to change,” she said.



The group prays every Friday on Zoom at noon and plans to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

