Hampton Roads Black Caucus endorses Glenn Youngkin for governor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin announced that his campaign was endorsed by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have the support of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, and look forward to working closely with them and all Black Virginians to implement my Day One Game Plan to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Glenn Youngkin. “Terry McAuliffe has hurt Black Virginians by turning his back on our schools and children, making our communities less safe, and causing the cost of living to explode.”

This is the first time the caucus has endorsed a Republican for governor since they were founded in 2012.

I am so humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of the @HRBlackCaucus.



Together, we are going to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family for all Virginians.



Let’s get to work! — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 2, 2021

Previously, the caucus endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor in 2013 and Ralph Northam for governor in 2017.