Va. House passes several gun control bills Thursday

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s House of Delegates passed seven pieces of gun control legislation on Thursday.

It comes less than two weeks after more than 20,000 people swarmed Capitol Square to rally in support of gun rights.

Since Democrats swept the House and Senate in November, more than 100 Virginia localities have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” opposing the party’s progressive agenda.

Here’s a list of the bills that were passed Thursday:

Many of the bills passed Thursday have already passed in the Senate. After years of failed efforts to tighten gun laws, approval in the House is a significant step forward but not the end of the road for these bills.

The House will still have to vote on the Senate’s version and vice versa. It’s possible a conference committee of lawmakers from both chambers will need to resolve the differences between bills before a final version reaches Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.