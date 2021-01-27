Gun control bills gain approval in Virginia House, head to Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Several gun control and reform bills have moved forward in the Virginia legislature.

On Wednesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed three bills regarding guns and gun ownership, including background checks for gun transfers and sales, guns on school property and 3D-printed “ghost guns.”

All three will now move forward to the Senate.

Here’s what each bill proposes:

HB 1909 would allow a school board to ban guns on its’ property. It would also ban anyone from knowingly possessing, buying or carrying a firearm and ammunition while on that property. Law enforcement officers and qualified retired law enforcement officers would be exempt.

HB 2128 would increase the amount of time the Department of State Police is given to complete a background check before a firearm is transferred from three to five business days.

Under HB 2128, a dealer who has otherwise fulfilled all requirements for a sale or transfer can complete the action if state police say a response will not be available by the end of the dealer’s fifth business day. In those circumstances, the dealer would not be found in violation.

HB 2276 would create a Class 5 felony the manufacture, import, sale, transfer, or possession of plastic firearms and unfinished frames or receivers and unserialized firearms — which are often 3D-printed and known as “ghost guns.”

These guns are difficult to detect using devices such as X-ray machines, which are commonly used at airports for security screening.

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence Senior Director of Advocacy Lori Haas issued the following statement Wednesday night:

“The strong gun violence prevention bills advancing to the state Senate today show that the majority of Virginia delegates are committed to protecting their constituents from the deadly gun violence epidemic that has plagued this state for too many years. The bills, if enacted into law, would give school boards authority to ban guns on school property; increase the time for Virginia State Police to complete a background check on firearms sales; and prohibit the production, sale or possession of unserialized firearms and parts known as “ghost guns.”

“Virginia voters continue to support gun violence prevention legislators because voters want an end to the epidemic of gun violence. CSGV applauds Virginia delegates who listened to their constituents and advanced these bills, bringing us one step closer to creating a safer, more secure Commonwealth free of gun violence and armed intimidation.

“CSGV will continue to work with legislators and our partners on the ground to advance these bills through the state Senate and eventually to Governor Northam’s desk to be signed into law.”