Group gathers in Richmond to protest ban on skill games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of small business owners and Senator Joe Morrissey were in Richmond Monday morning protesting the state’s decision to ban skill games. About 100 business owners were present at the protest.

During the press conference, Sen. Morrissey called for Attorney General Mark Herring to declare Virginia’s skill games ban unconstitutional. He says the ban unfairly targets minority businesses, saying that one state senate member went as far to use an ethnic slur as a nickname for the bill.

“It is unfathomable that the Attorney General refuses to investigate or file a civil rights violation,” Morrissey said.

The store owners protesting the ban questioned why online betting and casinos are now allowed in Virginia but skill games are not.

"The people who were left out are these small business owners who represent the fabric if Virginia," said one business owner.







Business owner, Ezzadin Alsaad, said the ban has caused him to lose 30% of his revenue. He addressed Herring saying that small business owners voted for him to stand with them and not against them.

Alsaad said that skill games kept his business afloat during the pandemic. Now, they are having to let some of their workforce go.

Business owners outside @AGMarkHerring office with signs that read stop Asian and Muslim hate against skilled games operators. One businness owner says he's lost 30% of his revenue sign state ban. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/K0IdnkVDvY — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) August 2, 2021

