Northam proposes legalizing possession of marijuana in Virginia by July

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has proposed legalizing the possession of marijuana beginning July 1 of this year instead of waiting until 2024.

“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Governor

Northam.

The change would allow for simple possession (up to an ounce) for adults 21 and older by July 1.

Virginia’s original marijuana legalization bill passed in February had allowed for legalization of possession and sales in 2024. Northam’s proposal would move up legalization of possession by 3 years, but not legalized sale of recreational marijuana. That still won’t start until 2024.

The governor also announced he is proposing changes that advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records

immediately.

Theses changes come in the form of amendments to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by

Senators Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader

Charniele Herring, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in the commonwealth.

The General Assembly will reconvene in April to consider the amendments.

