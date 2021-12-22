Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announces choice for next Virginia Secretary of Finance

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an event in Richmond, Va. on May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that he has selected Stephen Emery Cummings to serve as Virginia’s next Secretary of Finance

Cummings most recently served as President and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) in the Americas. According to his LinkedIn, he has previously held senior leadership positions with several finance groups including Wachovia Corp and Americas Investment Banking.

He also worked at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. where he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Lowering taxes and restoring fiscal responsibility in Richmond is a primary focus of our Day One Game Plan, and Steve’s experience and expertise will help make sure we deliver real results for Virginians,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “Steve shares my vision of respecting Virginians’ hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring the Commonwealth’s budget is managed effectively and efficiently, and he has the skillset and leadership qualities that our team needs to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Steve and his wife Karen have six children and nine grandchildren.