RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8. She marked 70 years on the throne this past February. Her son Prince Charles, 73, automatically becomes king.

The queen paid several visits to Virginia during her reign.

Shortly after the announcement of her death, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin released this statement on her passing: