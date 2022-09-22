VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Virginia Beach Wednesday for a listening session with the Hispanic Business community.



10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley attended the event in hopes of sharing concerns of civil rights groups, teacher groups, and members of the LGBTQ community, and the administration is poised to change the policies on the treatment of transgender students.

Regina Mobley: There’s concern that these children who are already dealing with suicidal issues might in fact become suicidal and try to harm themselves.



Governor Glenn Youngkin: It’s not at the exclusion of a trusted teacher or a trusted counselor, but it’s a clear recognition that parents should be at the center of it; making decisions with the child.



Under the proposal, bathroom and locker room usage will be based on gender at birth. Birth names will also be used unless a parent approves of a change and parents can object to gender counseling.

Youngkin’s comments came on the same day published reports revealed at least four school districts are offering pushback on the proposal. The conservative Family Foundation applauds the proposal. In a statement, a spokesperson said the organization played a significant role in developing the proposal.

“I think there is no controversy when a child is dealing with very important decisions that their parents be at the center of those decisions,” said Youngkin.

Earlier this year, 10 On Your Side first introduced Trixie Henry who feared what’s called “deadnaming” at York High School. That’s the practice of calling a transgender person by a name used prior to their transition. This is Henry’s take on the Governor’s proposal.

“There are people who are going to die because of this policy,” Trixie told 10 On Your Side.

Robert Barrett Jr., president of the Virginia NAACP, remembers the discriminatory practices of the segregation era in Virginia. Barrett says Youngkin’s proposal concerning trans students is reminiscent of the Jim Crow era.

“It is similar to how African Americans were treated in the Jim Crow era; there was a white bathroom, there was a colored bathroom. This is just going back [with] history repeating itself,” said Barrett.

The Virginia NAACP is not ruling out pursuing legal action to stop the Youngkin proposal.

A 30-day public comment period starts on September 27. This is the same day some students who are opposed to the policy change are planning a massive walkout of public schools across the state.