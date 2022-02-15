Gov. Youngkin looking for applicants for human trafficking prevention commission

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is for applicants to participate in the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.

The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support aims to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in Virginia.

Gov. Youngkin says his administration committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia. Executive Order Number Seven was one of the multiple executive orders that Youngkin signed when he took office in January. The executive order establishes the commission to help prevent human trafficking in Virginia and provide supports to its victims.

Applications for this commission can be submitted HERE.